From tangelo
1-7/8 Carat T.G.W. Tanzanite and White Topaz Diamond Accent 14kt White Gold Oval Pendant with Chain
Advertisement
Crafted in 14kt White Gold1-7/8ct t.g.w. Tanzanite and White TopazDiamond AccentDiamond Color- G-HDiamond Clarity : -I1-I2Diamond Cut: RoundGemstone Cut: Round and OvalProng and Pave-Set StonesChain Length: 17"Spring Ring ClaspGemstone and Diamond Oval Pendant with ChainDecember BirthstoneHigh Polish Finish – Finished with a high polish for extra sparkle and shinePackaged to Perfection - With Tangelo, you get more than sparkle as all of our pieces are paired with a guarantee card all wrapped up in a stunning giftable boxTimeless Classics - Embracing the latest styles is important to Tangelo, but turning them timeless is our goal. You can find stylish classics at a price affordable to all pockets!Global Craftmanship - Tangelo is the culmination of over 4 years manufacturing and design experience. Our gemologists, designers and buyers travel the globe to obtain high-quality jewels and innovative inspiration for every piece. Tangelo fine jewelry had a unique piece for every styleTangelo Guarantee - Tangelo guarantees that all jewelry we sell meets the highest standards and it's logo marks products of high-quality, top line inspection, premium materials and stunningly superior construction and design. All materials are certified accurate as per the standards of the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee100% Satisfaction Guaranteed - Our highly dedicated customer care team are always happy to assist, if needed