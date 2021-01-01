Imperial 1/5Ct TDW Diamond 10K Yellow Gold Rose Pendant Necklace (H-I, I2)

Sparkle up your look with this Imperial diamond fashion necklace. A glamorous gift for a woman of any age, this dainty diamond flower pendant blooms with beauty and sparkle. Fashioned in 10k yellow gold, this twelve-petal swirl design is centered with a shimmering round diamond. Radiant with diamonds and a bright polished shine, this pretty pendant suspends along an 18.0-inch rope chain that secures with a spring-ring clasp. Pair it up with an Imperial diamond rose flower fashion ring, to make it your style statement.