GEARWRENCH 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. Drive 90-Tooth Standard and Deep SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set in 3-Drawer Storage Box (232-Piece)

The Gearwrench 232-piece Mechanics Tool Set comes in a 3-drawer storage box for a convenient tool kit. The set includes all common items from ratcheting wrenches, deep and shallow 6-point and 12-point sockets, screwdriver and bits to E-torx, torx bits and Allen keys. A great set for either the DIY-er who wants quality tools in an organized portable box, or for the Professional who wants a tool set to bring to different jobs. Each drawer opens independently of each other and includes side flaps to lock closed preventing a big mess. See specification sheet for a list of all tools included along with their sizes!.