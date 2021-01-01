Apollo 1/4 in., 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. Drive Mechanics Tool Set (163-Piece)

Be prepared for garage, workshop and household repairs with this set of the most reached for 1/4 in., 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. sockets and a selection of the most needed garage tools. This is a compact mechanics tool set designed to satisfy the high standards of construction of serious mechanics and will also find its place at home for every day repairs. Contains the most needed mechanics tools and the most popular sizes of SAE and metric sockets including spark plug sockets and deep sockets, several sizes extension bars, 40 screwdriver bits and SAE and metric hex keys. 3 sizes 72-tooth ratchet handles, groove joint pliers, long nose pliers and adjustable pliers will meet most needs during repairs and maintenance.