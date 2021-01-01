From first deal
1.1/1.4/1.6M RGB Corner Floor Lamp Modern Colour Remote Minimalist LED Standing Light-Type A
Advertisement
Features: Atmosphere Creator - Pick up your favorite one among over 300 kinds of lighting effects. You can choose dynamic effects or static effects according to your needs. Variable lighting, the most convenient decoration, easily creates warm, relaxing or energetic and cheerful atmosphere, making the RGB standing lamp suitable for home, office or other commercial places as well.2 Operating Modes Available - IR Remote Control, NEED TO TAKE OUT THE INSULATING PIECE IN THE REMOTE CONTROL BEFORE USE;External Control Box(Directly Control). Stable transmit/receive program enables quick response of lighting effect. Also, no longer worry about losing the remote control as long as you've got a phone. Space-saving Design - Compared to the traditional standing lamp, the linear design saves a lot of space. The aesthetic appearance of industrial design is also an excellent decoration without lighting. A good partner for home/office life. Specification: Material: AluminiumSize: 110/140/160cm(43.