1-3/8 Carat T.G.W. Ethiopian Opal and 1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond 10kt Rose Gold Swirl Ring

Accent your outfit in graceful style with this flickering Tangelo Ethiopian Opal and Diamond Swirl Ring crafted in luminous rose gold. This ring features an oval-cut flat bottom, prong-set Ethiopian Opal gemstone (8 x 6mm) with a bluish tinge as centerpiece surrounded by 22 round-cut, prong-set shimmering diamonds (G-H, I2-I3). A swirl design with a smooth-like texture gives the ring a dynamic look. Showcase your taste and add an elegant touch to any outfit with this sophisticated opal and diamond ring.