1-3/8 Carat T.G.W. Garnet 10kt Rose Gold Solitaire Pendant, 17"

The 1-3/8 Carat TGW Garnet 10kt Rose Gold Solitaire Pendant makes a nice piece to add to your collection of fine jewelry. This necklace sparkles and shines with 10kt rose gold and a brilliant solitaire garnet pendant. This luxurious piece is the ideal complement to wear with almost any casual or professional attire. It can also add extra style and sophistication to your favorite formal wear for special occasions. This garnet pendant with matching 17" chain is crafted in lustrous 10kt rose gold for an elegant look. The rope chain secures easily in the back with a spring-ring clasp. Present this timeless beauty to the one you love to show your everlasting commitment.