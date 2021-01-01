Savoy House 1-2350-8 Vasare 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Savoy House 1-2350-8 Vasare 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Features Constructed from metal Includes a hand blown marble glass shade Sloped ceiling compatible (8) 40 watt maximum G9 Incandescent bulbs included Dimmable Includes (2) 6" and (8) 12" downrods ETL rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 7-1/2" Minimum Height: 7-1/2" Maximum Hanging Height: 64-1/2" Width: 48" Depth: 5-1/2" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 320 watts Number of Bulbs: 8 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 watts Bulb Base: G9 Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulbs Included: Yes Chrome