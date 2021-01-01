Imperial 1/20Ct TDW Diamond Alphabet K Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver (H-I, I2)

The desire to add a touch of personalization, leaving a mark of identity, is eternal. Hence initials are never out of vogue. Treat yourself or your loved ones to the sparkle of this diamond alphabet pendant necklace. This necklace features the alphabet "K" crafted in sterling silver, adorned with shimmering round diamonds. This pendant suspends from along an 18-inch cable chain that secures with a spring ring clasp. Radiant with round diamonds totaling 0.04Ct TDW and finished to bright polished shine, this initial diamond pendant necklace is an everyday look which pairs well with any attire.