Pipe Decor 1/2 in. x 2 ft. L Black Steel Pipe Flange Table Leg Kit (Set of 4), Industrial Steel Grey

Use these pipe legs for coffee tables, end tables, TV stands, or a lower desk. PIPE DECOR industrial table legs will add a touch of modern industrial chic to any room in your house. Sturdy steel pipe easily supports the wooden tabletop of your choice. The set comes with everything you will need to assemble the table legs, plus step-by-step illustrated instructions. You will know PIPE DECOR parts and accessories when you hold them. Beauty and beast. Strength and style. This is real industrial pipe for your creative design needs. Accept no substitutes. All of our pipes and fittings come coated in a light industrial grease to prevent rusting. Clean and seal each piece, before assembly, to ensure that they stay rust-free. After cleaning, seal the pipe with polyurethane spray to protect it from rust and scratches. Color: Industrial Steel Grey.