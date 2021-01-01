The GEARWRENCH family of torque wrenches and torque products offer the latest innovations in torque measurement. Included in the line are micrometer, tire shop, beam and electronic torque wrenches, as well as, torque multipliers. The micrometer wrenches are available in fixed head and flex head. The fixed head line offers wrenches in 1/4\" to 3/4\" drives. The flex head wrenches are available in 3/8\" and 1/2\" drives. The tire shop wrenches feature a rugged tire tread rubber cover on the head intended to specifically be used for checking wheel lug nuts and are available in 3/8\" and 1/2\" drives. The electronic torque wrenches ensure a more precise fastener torque level and are available in a 3/8\" and 1/2\" drives. The GEARWRENCH line of torque products allow the user to complete any job where accurate torque is required. GEARWRENCH 1/2-in Drive Micrometer Torque Wrench (30-ft lb to 250-ft lb) | 85181