Husky 1/2 in. 300 ft. lbs. Impact Wrench

The new Husky air tool line is built to industrial standards for the professional user providing more power, less noise and longer life. This new Husky 1/2 in. Impact Wrench features an aluminum housing and single hammer that produces 300 ft. lb. of torque. Contoured comfort grip provides added comfort and the built-in Forward/Reverse power management system allows the user to match the speed and power of the tool to the job. Designed for removing and installing fasteners during DIY projects and general auto/recreational vehicle/garden equipment service and repair.