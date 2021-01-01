Savoy House 1-1491-6 Lakefield 6 Light 34" Wide Suspension Pendant Burnished Brass / Walnut Indoor Lighting Pendants

Savoy House 1-1491-6 Lakefield 6 Light 34" Wide Suspension Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metal(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs120" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated Energy Star certifiedCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 40"Width: 34"Product Weight: 33.51 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Burnished Brass / Walnut