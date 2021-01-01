1/10 CT. T.W. Round-Cut Black and White Diamond Pave Set Heart Pendant - White (18")

You'll love the sparkling shimmer of this Black and White Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace every time you add it to your ensemble. This women’s silver necklace showcases a number of black and clear crystals set along the heart-shaped pendant adding a touch of classic elegance to your look. The 18-inch silver necklace with its rope-style chain easily falls below the collarbone, which goes well with several neckline styles. Whether you opt for a collared white shirt or decide to dress up in a fun flowy sundress, this silver necklace with a heart pendant is sure to be your go-to choice no matter the occasion. Color: black/white. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.