From miabella
Miabella 1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond 14kt White Gold Solitaire Pendant, 17"
Advertisement
The Miabella 1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond 14kt White Gold Solitaire Pendant features classic styling fashioned in white gold. A single sparkling round, prong-set diamond (1. 3mm) is the focal point of this elegant necklace. It is linked to a rope chain secured with a spring ring clasp. This gold diamond pendant is sure to help the wearer feel glamorous. It can accentuate the beauty of the wearer while maintaining a quiet sophistication. The 17" long chain pendant makes an attractive piece for casual or business attire. The simplicity of this piece will make a lovely addition to most any outfit. It makes a thoughtful gift for that special someone.