1-1/6 Carat T.G.W. Morganite and Diamond-Accent 10kt Pink Gold Halo Ring

The sparkling elegance of this Tangelo 1-1/6 Carat T.G.W. Morganite and Diamond Halo Ring will last you a lifetime. Crafted in lustrous pink gold, this ring features a round-cut (7mm) morganite gemstone in the center. This gorgeous gemstone is surrounded by 12 round-cut, prong-set diamond accents (G-H, I1-I2) that shimmer along the band. This round cut halo ring makes an excellent engagement ring. It is also suitable for marking special occasions or life events such as anniversaries. Sizing is simple. With this ring's wide available range, finding the right size is easy.