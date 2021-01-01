From tangelo
1-1/8 Carat T.G.W. Peridot and Diamond-Accent 10kt Yellow Gold Halo Earrings
Advertisement
These striking Tangelo Peridot and Diamond-Accent Halo Earrings are crafted in glistening yellow gold. They feature two round-cut, prong-set peridot (5 x 5mm) gemstones along with 24 round-cut, prong-set twinkling diamonds (G-H, I2-I3) forming square halos. These gemstone and diamond-accent stud earrings are enhanced with a high-polish finish and secure with butterfly closures.Tangelo Jewelry: A rainbow of gemstones is yours to discover with Tangelo Jewelry. With thousands of styles to choose from, you'll find the hue that's right for you. Adorn yourself with a sparkling burst of color.