1-1/7 Carat T.G.W. Aquamarine and Diamond-Accent 10kt White Gold Halo Cocktail Ring

Surprise your loved one with this stylish Tangelo Aquamarine with Diamond Halo Cocktail Ring. Crafted in white gold, this ring features a round-cut (seven-millimeter) aquamarine gemstone with 12 round-cut, prong-set white diamond accents (G-H, I2-I3). This ring is enhanced with a high-polish finish.Tangelo Jewelry: A rainbow of gemstones is yours to discover with Tangelo. With thousands of styles from classic to trendy, you'll find the hue that's right for you. Adorn yourself with a burst of color from a gemstone. For every occasion in your colorful life.