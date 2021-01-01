This Striped Wired Ribbon Adds A Chic Accent To Your Gift Packaging. It Features Two Stripes Woven Into A Crisp Ivory Taffeta-Like Ribbon, Visible On Both Sides. This Ribbon Offers A Matte Finish With Easy To Work With Delicately Wired Edges. Striped Wired Ribbon Is Great For Retail Product Display, Party Decor, Holidays, Birthdays, Weddings, And Crafts. Made Of 100% Polyester. - 1-1/2X25yd Ivory/Tangerine Double Line Fabric Ribbon Colored Polyester - Embellishments & Trims Width: 1 1/2 Length: 25 yd by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.