From 0% vegan design ideas
0% Vegan Tote Bag
Advertisement
0% Vegan I am Zero Percent Vegan, because i like to eat meat and like having a big barbecue. Get this grill on, because i want to have a big steak. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.