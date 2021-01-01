Uttermost 09497 Werner 30" Round Industrial Gear Framed Beveled Wall Mirror Distressed Aged Bronze Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Uttermost 09497 Werner 30" Round Industrial Gear Framed Beveled Wall Mirror This piece showcases an industrial take on the timeless gear design. This mirror features notch detailing on the entirety of its frame, finished in a lightly distressed aged bronze. The mirror is surrounded by a generous 1 1/4" bevel. Features: Industrial gear design Notch detailing on the outer frame Mirror features a generous 1 1/4" bevel Designed by: John Kowalski Mirror Details: Mirror Frame: Framed Mirror Front: Beveled Mirror Height: 28 Mirror Shape: Circular Mirror Width: 28 Dimension/Size: Height: 30" Width: 30" Product Weight: 16.8 lbs Accent Mirror Distressed Aged Bronze