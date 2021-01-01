Uttermost 09490 Melton 25" Round Rustic Industrial Farmhouse Accent Wall Mirror Aged Natural Wood Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Uttermost 09490 Melton 25" Round Rustic Industrial Farmhouse Accent Wall Mirror This rustic mirror design features an aged natural wood finish with exposed nail head accents and thick rope detailing that surrounds the mirror's frame. The mirror is hung using an antique-inspired pulley with aged black detailing and a matching aged black decorative hanging hook. This round mirror incorporates a generous 1" bevel. Features: Mirror features a generous 1" bevel Exposed nail head accents Rope detail with antique inspired pulley Designed by: Carolyn Kinder Mirror Details: Mirror Frame: Framed Mirror Front: Beveled Mirror Height: 21.5 Mirror Orientation: Portrait Mirror Shape: Circular Mirror Type: Standard Mirror Width: 21.5 Dimension/Size: Height: 36.5" Width: 25" Product Weight: 20 lbs Accent Mirror Aged Natural Wood