Uttermost 09361 Mossley Large Cotemporary Portrait Framed Wall Mirror by Grace Feyock Metallic Silver Wash Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Uttermost 09361 Mossley Large Cotemporary Portrait Framed Wall Mirror by Grace Feyock Solid wood frame featuring an embossed wavy texture, finished in a metallic silver with a light gray wash. Mirror features a generous 1 1/4" bevel. May be hung horizontal or vertical. Features: Rectangular mirror with a beveled front Designed by Grace Feyock Constructed from solid wood Can be hung horizontally or vertically Mounting hardware included Dimensions: Height: 41-1/2" Width: 29-1/2" Depth: 1" Accent Mirror Metallic Silver Wash