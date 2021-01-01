Uttermost 09258 Savion 24"W Contemporary Urban Octagon Wall Mirror Metallic Gold Leaf Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Uttermost 09258 Savion 24"W Contemporary Urban Octagon Wall Mirror Solid pine frame finished in a dark espresso accented with a metallic gold leaf inner lip. Mirror features a generous 1 1/4" bevel. May be hung horizontal or vertical. Features: Unique octagon shape Designed by Grace Feyock Frame is constructed from solid pine wood Mirror edge is beveled Can be hung horizontally or vertically Hanging hardware is included Dimensions: Height: 46" Width: 24" Depth: 1-1/2" Accent Mirror Metallic Gold Leaf