Uttermost 09234 Allick Set of (2) 18" Square Decorative Wall Mirrors Antiqued Gold Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Uttermost 09234 Allick Set of (2) 18" Square Decorative Wall Mirrors Features: Three dimensional depth, hand finished in a lightly antiqued gold leaf Hand finished for a unique and beautiful appearance Crafted from metal and mirror Sealed back prevents corrosion and pitting on the mirror surface 125 " Beveled mirror front Ships with J-hook and mounting nails Finished with multiple layers of sealant 1 year manufacturer warranty Designed by Grace Feyock Dimensions: Height: 18" Width: 18" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Depth: 2.5" Product Weight: 18 lbs Accent Mirror Antiqued Gold