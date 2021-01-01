Uttermost 09175 Tanaina 46" Round Rustic Urban Sunburst Inspired Large Wall Mirror Metallic Silver Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Uttermost 09175 Tanaina 46" Round Rustic Urban Sunburst Inspired Large Wall Mirror Hand forged strips of metal, in staggered lengths and curled at both ends, are used to create this frame. Finish consists of metallic silver with black dry brushing and rust brown edges. Mirror has a generous 1 1/4" bevel. Product Features: Staggered lengths add a sunburst feel to this rustic mirror Hand forged strips of metal curled at both ends Beveled mirror edge 46" diameter large mirror Wall statement piece Mounting hardware included Product Specifications: Height: 46" Width: 46" Depth: 2.25" Product Weight: 35lbs Accent Mirror Metallic Silver