Amarra - 20912 Plunging Illusion Bodice Fully Beaded Fitted Gown

Be that statuesque beauty that exudes sophisticated allure at every turn in this chic Amarra 20912 evening gown. Crafted in fully beaded fabric showcasing a sheer bodice and a full-length fitted silhouette this stunning piece flaunts a plunging neckline with sheer mesh inset sleeveless front bodice and a backless style with adjustable crisscross strap support. The sheath skirt streams gloriously down to a floor-length hem with a swish subtle train. Start out a conversation with a ravishing style in this impeccable Amarra masterpiece. Model is pictured wearing Black/Multi color. Style: amar_20912 Fabric: Beaded Details: Sheer bodice Sleeveless Fitted Open back Adjustable thin strap Hidden back zipper Bra cups Lined skirt Short train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V-Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.