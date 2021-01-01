Golden Lighting 0877-LP Jasper 3 Light 41" Wide Linear Chandelier Antique Black Iron / Galvanized Steel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Golden Lighting 0877-LP Jasper 3 Light 41" Wide Linear Chandelier Features(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 15-5/8"Minimum Height: 23-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 58-1/2"Width: 41"Depth: 9-7/8"Product Weight: 6.97 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 8-1/2"Shade Width: 9-7/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Antique Black Iron / Galvanized Steel