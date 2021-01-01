From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 0872-WSC Ravina 14" Tall Wall Sconce Antique Ivory Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Golden Lighting 0872-WSC Ravina 14" Tall Wall Sconce Elevate your farmhouse style with the Ravina wall sconce. Ravina balances casual, vintage flair with a chic sculpted design. The look is reminiscent of French-country revival pieces. Fixed to the center, a single candelabra emits warmth. The distressed metal further enhances the rustic feel. The sconce is the perfect addition to rooms in need of a beautiful, eclectic accent.Features:Constructed from steelRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMade in ChinaUL and cUL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 14"Width: 11"Extension: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 3.62lbsElectrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Antique Ivory