From jovani
Jovani - 08283 Beaded Deep V-Neck Long Gown
Demonstrate your svelte sense of style in this steamy formal gown by Jovani 08283. The whole ensemble has scattered bead embellishments as the fitted bodice features a sleeveless deep V-neckline with a spaghetti strap. The back is dominated with a backless design with a center zipper closure. The sheath skirt is embellished with feathered details along its side slit and a sweep train finish. This Jovani masterpiece is sure to make you the darling of the party! Style: jovani_08283 Details: Sleeveless Deep V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Beaded Feathered Trims High Slit Backless Sweep Train Zipper Closure Sheath Silhouette Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.