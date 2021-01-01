Jovani - 07901 Strapless Lace Ornate A-Line Gown

Grace this event in sophistication in this Jovani 07901 creation. Crafted in a sheer corset bodice this boned-structured piece shows a sweetheart neckline with a midrise back. Rendered in embroidered lace appliques the tantalizing skirt froths into a sweeping finish. Exude romance in this stunning Jovani masterpiece. Model is wearing the Black and Orange color. Style: jovani_07901 Details: Strapless Corset Bodice Boning Sheer Mid-Open Back Zipper Closure Lace Appliques Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.