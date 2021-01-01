Jovani - 07517 Long Sleeve Sequin Short Dress

Eye-popping style radiates from every last inch of this chic sultry little Jovani 07517 masterpiece. Designed with gorgeous sequin beadwork this fitted short dress ensemble shows a high neckline and long sleeves. The skirt reveals a sheath silhouette while the full back has a zipper closure and the center back slit completes this look. Flatter your shape with a sculpted gown from Jovani. Model is wearing Black/Multicolor. Style: jovani_07517 Details: High Neck Long Sleeve Beaded Sequin Fitted Full Back Zipper Closure Back Slit Sheath Silhouette Length: Short Neckline: High Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.