From jovani
Jovani - 07317 High Neck Feather Fringed Gown
Advertisement
Brave the evening with temptress beauty and grace wearing Jovani 07317 masterpiece. The sleeveless sheer bodice s is fully adorned with luxurious beadings while showcasing a high neckline and illusion sweetheart while the sheer full-back is adorned with a center zipper closure. The lavish feather fringes accent the skirt as it cascades to a floor-length forming a beautiful trumpet silhouette. You are statuesque in a posed gown from Jovani. Model is wearing Off White color. Style: jovani_07317 Details: Sleeveless High Neck Sweetheart lining Beaded Sheer Fitted bodice Feather Fringes on Skirt Full Back Center Zipper Closure Trumpet Silhouette Length: Long Neckline: High Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.