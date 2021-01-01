From jovani
Jovani - 07185 Sequin Appliqued Sheer Gown
Promote attention-grabbing style in this stunning Jovani 07185. Striking in a one-shouldered style this number features an illusion bodice and a diagonal cutout from shoulder to chest. The dress in embellished with sequins and beadwork fading out to a sheer skirt with a thigh high slit. This Jovani creation is simply breathtaking! Style: jovani_07185 Details: Sleeveless Keyhole front Sequins Fitted bodice High slit Low back Back zipper Sheer Floor length Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Asymmetric Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.