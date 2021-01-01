Jovani - 06867 Metallic Jacquard Asymmetric Neck Evening Gown

Achieve the next level of elegance in this Jovani 06867 gown. Elegant tailored in luxurious metallic jacquard fabric and comes with a separate off-shoulder wrap t his dress features a strapless asymmetric neckline coupled with a mid-open back while the skirt will let you parade with a modest trumpet silhouette. This Jovani evening gown will not let anyone miss your grand entrance. Model is pictured wearing Coffee color. Featured one-shoulder knee-length dress is style 06834 Style: jovani_06867 Details: Strapless Fitted bodice Floor-length Sweep train Separate off-the-shoulder wrap Length: Long Neckline: Asymmetric Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.