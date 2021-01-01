Jovani - 06502 Jewel Accented Sweetheart Gown

Steal the show with this classy Jovani 06502 creation. Accented with ruching details and supported with spaghetti straps this piece shows a sweetheart neckline with a crisscross tie back. The lavish bejeweled skirt streams into a sheath silhouette with a subtle train. Flourish a feminine flair in this Jovani masterpiece. Model is wearing the Lilac color. Style: jovani_06502 Details: Spaghetti Straps Ruched Bust High Slit Heat Set Stones Low Open Back Crisscross Tie Back Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.