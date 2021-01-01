From rachel allan
Rachel Allan - 6065 Two Piece Plunging V Neck Gown
Capture the glamour as you walk on this stunning gorgeous Rachel Allan 6065 evening gown. This two piece masterpiece features a sleeveless crop top crafted in satin fabric with plunging V neckline. The midriff is exposed. A tonal-beaded waistband made in tulle gathers the two-toned A-line skirt finished with a sweep train. The bow on the lower backside gives the look a more girly and sweet side to it. Be dressed up beautifully in this remarkable Rachel Allan ensemble. Style: ra_6065 Details: Sleeveless Two Piece Fitted Bodice Beaded Waistband Tulle Two Toned Floor Length Back Bow Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..