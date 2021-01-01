Jovani - 05667 Embellished Sweetheart Feathered Dress With Train

Make it a moment to shine in this design by Jovani 05667. This embellished dress dazzles in a strapless sweetheart neckline with a flattering fitted bodice. The feathered skirt runs at full length and finishes in a sweep train. Leave everyone speechless when you enter the room in this Jovani dress. Model is wearing Yellow color. Style: jovani_05667 Details: Strapless Embellishments Fitted bodice Sheath skirt Feathers Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.