Jovani - 04501 V Neckline Feathered Sleeve Slit Gown

Dare to show off your style in a fashionable dress from Jovani 04501. This dress is perfect for evening events as it features plunging neckline and long sleeves on a perfectly fit bodice. A high slit on the thigh gives an added spice for the dress and with its sheath silhouette that comes with a romantic sweep train finish. Jovani is your excellent pick when you dare to look stylishly spectacular! Model is wearing Black color. Style: jovani_04501 Details: Long sleeves Feathers Fitted bodice High slit Floor length Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Low V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.