Jovani - 04263 Sleeveless Plunging V Neck Full Sequins Cocktail Dress

Make your outstanding entrance in this chic cocktail dress by Jovani 04263. Full sequins form fitting cocktail dress fashioned with a sleeveless bodice plunging V neckline nipped-in waist and showcases a sheath knee length skirt with side ruching and from tulip style hem. The back of the dress is fully enclosed with invisible center zipper closure. Carry on that breathtaking look at the party in Jovani ! Model is wearing Royal Blue color. Style: jovani_04263 Details: Full sequin fabric Sleeveless Plunging neckline Ruched bodice Enclosed back Tulip hem Invisible Back Zipper Closure Length: Knee length Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.