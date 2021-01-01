Kalco 035750-FR001 Aries 3 Light 35" Wide LED Multi Light Linear Pendant with Firenze Crystal Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kalco 035750-FR001 Aries 3 Light 35" Wide LED Multi Light Linear Pendant with Firenze Crystal The Aries Collection features a sleek polished chrome frame rectangular Firenze crystal baguettes and LED Technology.FeaturesDecorated with steelDecorated with clear Firenze crystal shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 14"Width: 35"Depth: 35"Product Weight: 33 lbsWire Length: 192"Canopy Width: 19"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 4860Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 48 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3 Chrome