Jovani - 03371 Deep V Neck Embellished Trumpet Dress

Enhance your visual appeal in this luxurious look from Jovani 03371. Mesmerizes in a sleeveless deep V Neckline with bodice styled with an embellished waist and side cutouts leading to an open back detail. The skirt forms a fit and flare silhouette and finishes in a sweep train. You are statuesque in a posed gown from Jovani. Model is wearing Off White color. Style: jovani_03371 Details: Sleeveless Plunging neckline Side cutouts Embellished waist Trumpet skirt Open back Ruched back Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Deep V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.