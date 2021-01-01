From jovani
Jovani - 03347 Strapless Corset Bodice Embroidered A-Line Gown
Strike a sweet note in this exceptionally rendered Jovani 03347 creation. Flaunting a strapless corset boned bodice this strapless piece reveals a straight-across neckline coupled with a sheer back. Embroidered foliage details trail from the bodice. The A-line skirt is luxuriously embellished with blossoms as it flares into a sweeping train. Standout among the stellar crowd in this Jovani masterpiece. Style: jovani_03347 Details: Strapless Floral Embroidered Point Despirit Fabric Corset Boned Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Straight-Across Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.