Kalco 033260-FR001 Kasturi 6 Light 42" Wide Drum Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Polished Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kalco 033260-FR001 Kasturi 6 Light 42" Wide Drum Chandelier with Firenze Crystal Art Deco inspired Kasturi Collection features tiered crystal layers and jeweled bands with alternating frames that cradle individual crystals for added dimension. Offered in a sexy Silver finish.FeaturesDecorated with steelDecorated with clear Firenze crystal shades(6) 40 watt maximum bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 6", (2) 12", and (2) 24" downrodsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Width: 42"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 44 lbsWire Length: 156"Canopy Height: 6"Canopy Width: 18"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsColor Rendering Index: 100 CRIBulbs Included: No Polished Silver