From jovani
Jovani - 4033 Lattice Beaded Keyhole Halter Gown
Advertisement
Strike a note of allure in this brilliantly ornate Jovani 4033 creation. Embellished in a metallic beaded lattice rendering on a jersey fabric this gown crafts with a keyhole cutout on a halter bodice. Shimmering with jewels on a strappy open back the sheath skirt softly streams into a slender silhouette with a sweep of train. Make them fall for you in this chic Jovani masterpiece. Model is wearing the Black color. Style: jovani_4033 Details: Lattice Beaded Jersey Keyhole Cutout Strappy Open Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.