Rachel Allan - 6030 Sleeveless High Halter Mermaid Dress

Every detail of this dress by Rachel Allan 6030 is dripping with faultless charm! A two-piece stretch satin dress with a High halter neckline and a beading embellishment on the top and choker. This has a mermaid skirt with the stretch satin material to make it comfortable to wear. This Rachel Allan dress will definitely make you feel special! Style: ra_6030 Details: Plunging detail Sleeveless Two piece dress Embellished Open back Mermaid skirt Back zip closure Length: Long Neckline: High halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..