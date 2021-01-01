Jovani - 02966 Embroidered Cascading Peplum Gown

Get noticed without even trying in this fascinating Jovani 02966 creation. Intricately embellished with embroidered floral details on its strapless silhouette this gown features a straight-across neckline and a midrise back. A split peplum detail embraces the waist before cascading at the back. The mermaid skirt skims and flares into a full-length finish. Glow with pure elegance in this Jovani masterpiece. Style: jovani_02966 Details: Strapless Embroidered Florals Rhinestones Split Cascading Peplum Mid-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Full Length Hem Length: Long Neckline: Straight-Across Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.