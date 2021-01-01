Golden Lighting 0270-4 Sutton 4 Light 21" Wide Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Golden Lighting 0270-4 Sutton 4 Light 21" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a steel mesh shade(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26-1/2"Minimum Height: 26-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 98-1/2"Width: 21"Depth: 21"Product Weight: 11 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Black