Jovani - 02444 Floral Embroidered Lace Deep V-neck Trumpet Dress

Get noticed in any crowd wearing this design by Jovani 02444. This floral embroidered lace dress boasts a sleeveless deep V-neckline with a fitted bodice tailored with a low scoop back. The skirt forms a fit and flare silhouette with a sweep train finish. This Jovani creation is truly remarkable! Model is wearing White/Nude color. Style: jovani_02444 Details: Sleeveless Floral embroidered lace Plunging neckline Sheer inset Fitted bodice Trumpet skirt Scoop back Sweep train Slit Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.