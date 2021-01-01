From jovani
Jovani - 02169 Allover Lace One Shoulder Evening Dress
Shroud yourself with pure sophistication in this delicate Evening dress by Jovani 02169. The stylish one-shoulder neckline with scallop trim creates sensuous detail on this classy evening formal ensemble that is beautifully tailored in allover lace and crafted with lining for coverage and a sense of depth. A svelte fit brings out the curves of bust waist and hips while subtle flaring falls into full-length. Look elegant and classy in this simple yet chic Jovani masterpiece. Style: jovani_02169 Details: Lace Beadings Fully lined Scallop trim Invisible Back Zipper with Hook and Eye Closure Slight train Length: Long Neckline: One-Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.